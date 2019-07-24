‘We have the same arm!’ Photo of soccer player, young fan goes viral

ORLANDO, Fla. — A photo of a soccer player and a young fan with a lot in common has gone viral.

The picture shows Orlando Pride soccer player Carson Pickett is “fist bumping” 1-year-old Joseph Tidd after a game last month.

Pickett reportedly got Tidd’s attention and said, “Look, we have the same arm!”

Tidd’s family, who shared photos of the encounter with Fox 8, said this was the third time the two had met.

The two first met about a month before the viral photos were taken, during the Orlando Pride’s home opener, and spent about half an hour playing together. Now, Pickett comes up to Tidd after every game, says hello and gives hugs.

“That’s why this picture is so awesome,” his family told FOX 8, “It’s 100% in the moment and genuinely shows Carson’s and Joseph’s personality.”

You can keep up with Tidd’s adventures by following his Instagram account, here.