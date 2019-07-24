× ‘We are not giving away good players:’ Duke Johnson reports to Browns camp

BEREA, Ohio– Present and accounted for.

Running back Duke Johnson reported to training camp in Berea as the Browns get set to kick off one of their most highly anticipated seasons in decades.

Johnson, who requested a trade from Cleveland earlier this summer, claims the team was not loyal to him when they were reportedly shopping him in trade rumors after signing Kareem Hunt in the offseason.

Earlier this month, Johnson changed agents and is now being represented by Drew Rosenhaus.

General Manager John Dorsey said he and Rosenhaus had a good conversation on Tuesday, but Dorsey wouldn’t say if Rosenhaus asked for a trade for his client. The Browns insist they Johnson will have a role in this offense.

“We are not giving away good players,” said head coach Freddie Kitchens on Wednesday. “We want good players and if John (Dorsey) can get more good players, I’ll take them. Don’t worry about the ball, we’ll find enough balls for him, we just want good players that can make plays.”

Johnson signed a contract last year with the Browns. It was a 3-year contract extension worth $15.6 million.

