VIDEO: Billy Joel asks teen piano prodigy who is blind to play ‘Piano Man’ with him at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK – It would be amazing enough to perform at Madison Square Garden, but to do it with Billy Joel is a whole other level.

Logan Riman got to do both last week.

The 14-year-old piano prodigy is blind.

Riman was going to meet the Piano Man before his show at Madison Square Garden, but Billy Joel asked him to play his piano.

They then played “Piano Man” together on the same keyboard.

The two were connected through the Garden of Dreams Foundation, which is Madison Square Garden’s nonprofit.