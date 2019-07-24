VIDEO: 2-year-old hurt in ride on Atlanta airport conveyor belt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA — Officials at the Atlanta airport are investigating after a small child was injured after taking a ride on a conveyor belt.

According to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the boy accessed the automated baggage screening system via the Spirit Airlines ticket counter on Monday.

Edith Vega, told WSB-TV that she set her 2-year-old son, Lorenzo, down so she could print her boarding pass on Monday. She says she looked up moments later to see him being ferried away on the conveyor belt behind a Spirit Airlines ticket counter. The airline says the closed counter wasn't staffed.

An Atlanta police report says a TSA worker alerted authorities after finding Lorenzo in the bag room with a broken right hand.

The airport says the child was transported to a local hospital for observation and treatment.

Spirit Airlines released the following statement to Fox 5 on Tuesday in reference to the incident:

"Spirit Airlines is aware of an incident at Hartsfield Jackson Intl in which an unattended child passed by a section of our ticket counter that was not staffed or open at the time. The child was able to access a back baggage area via a bag belt and sustained some injuries. We are currently working with the TSA and airport officials to ensure all protocol was followed. We wish the child the best in their recovery."

The airport also told Fox 8 that TSA and other law enforcement partners are also assisting with the investigation into the incident.