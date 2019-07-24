Deputies issue warning about currents, riptides after three juveniles swept out into Lake Erie

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Three juveniles had to be rescued after they became stranded out on Lake Erie.

According the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Marine Patrol was dispatched after someone called 911 to report that the kids were in distress and needed help. They had reportedly been swimming near a break wall when a current swept them far away from shore.

Two of the juveniles had to be taken to the hospital for suspected non-life threatening injuries. None of them were wearing flotation devices at the time.

The sheriff’s office is reminding the public about the dangers of Lake Erie. They said currents and riptides can not always be easily detected.