Thousands sign petition aiming to change the date of Halloween

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — An online petition seeking to change the date of Halloween has gotten thousands of signatures.

was started last year and aims to have the holiday moved to the last Saturday in October, so it can be celebrated on a weekend instead of during the week.

The petition was first started by the Halloween & Costume Association with the hopes of getting 2,500 signatures. It now has more than 58,000 signatures with a goal of 75,000.

The Halloween & Costume Association argues that “it’s time for a Safer, Longer, Stress-Free Celebration” and says that there are 3,800 Halloween-related injuries each year.

The association also asserts that children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween.

Creators hope to get the proposal to the President of the United States.