Thank you for making FOX 8 the most popular news source in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND- The most popular news source in Northeast Ohio is FOX 8 News, according to a recent survey.

According to Cleveland Scene, a Pew Research Center survey of news dynamics found that more than one in five who responded said they got their news most often from WJW.

The second most popular news outlet, according to the survey, was the Plain Dealer.

Cleveland Scene said the study also found that 40 percent of those surveyed said they got their news from local TV.

Thank you to ALL of our FOX 8 viewers!

