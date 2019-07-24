South Carolina city scrubs the word ‘Lord’ from police memorial

TEGA CAY, South Carolina – A memorial honoring fallen officers outside a police station in Tega Cay, South Carolina has been edited to eliminate the word “Lord” from the marker.

The stone had scripture on the back that was recently scrubbed off.

According to FOX 46, the word “Lord” was written three different times.

As soon as it went up, complaints started coming in, so Tega Cay leaders say it was clear what they had to do.

“There was never any intent to hold one religion in higher regard to another, or one person in higher regard than another. It was a donation from a civic group,” said City Manager Charlie Funderburk.

Of course, now that they’ve made the changes, they’re receiving more complaints.

“There is just as many people upset now that it got removed over people upset it was there in the first place. There is no win here at all,” said Funderburk.