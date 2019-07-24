× Smash Room Golf coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND– A new event that combines mini golf and smash rooms is coming to our area.

Smash Room Golf will be in Cleveland on Feb. 21, 2020. There are 500 tickets available. Anyone interested should register for pre-sale tickets here.

“Smash Room Golf gives you the chance to compete, drink and have fun while playing golf and smashing fun new items at each hole. One hole has 12 vases and the aim is to break as many as you can with 4 shots. Another hole lets you break a TV and another is set on fire while you attempt to get a hole-in-one,” said a news release on Wednesday.

The pop-up is traveling across the country. Winners of the Smash Room Golf Cup in each city will get the chance to compete in Las Vegas.