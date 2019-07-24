× Show Info: July 24, 2019

David’s Bruschetta

Click here for the recipe!

Come From Away

NOW – July 28th

Connor Palace at Playhouse Square

www.playhousesquare.org

BakerBands

BakerBands are the first completely custom headbands created in Cleveland. Plus, they partner with the Cleveland APL to give back.

Lucky’s Market

Lisa Figueroa from Lucky’s Market in Cleveland explains that what you eat and drink can make a big difference in regulating body temperature to help you feel cool and comfortable.

City Hippie Granola

Local mom, Meghan McCarthy, shares her ideas for using City Hippie granola.

My Usopia

My Uspoia offers 100% natural palm free plant based soap. Owner, Polly Campbell, explains why we should be aware of the products we are using.

Kline Exteriors

Scott Wengerd from Kline Exteriors talks metal vs shingle roofing.

Corner Cup Coffeehouse

3019 Graham Rd. #1, Stow 44224

https://cornercupstow.com/