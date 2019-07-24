Show Info: July 24, 2019
David’s Bruschetta
Click here for the recipe!
Come From Away
NOW – July 28th
Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
www.playhousesquare.org
BakerBands
BakerBands are the first completely custom headbands created in Cleveland. Plus, they partner with the Cleveland APL to give back.
Lucky’s Market
Lisa Figueroa from Lucky’s Market in Cleveland explains that what you eat and drink can make a big difference in regulating body temperature to help you feel cool and comfortable.
City Hippie Granola
Local mom, Meghan McCarthy, shares her ideas for using City Hippie granola.
My Usopia
My Uspoia offers 100% natural palm free plant based soap. Owner, Polly Campbell, explains why we should be aware of the products we are using.
Kline Exteriors
Scott Wengerd from Kline Exteriors talks metal vs shingle roofing.
Corner Cup Coffeehouse
3019 Graham Rd. #1, Stow 44224
https://cornercupstow.com/