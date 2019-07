Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The Springfield Township Police have issued warrants for 39-year-old Brian Matthew Capien of Akron.

According to police, Capien made several death threats, saying that he "had something for them."

Police say Capien ignited a homemade explosive outside the home of one of the people he threatened.

Capien is wanted on multiple charges and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information, call police at (330)784-1609.