Search continues for Akron man accused of lighting homemade bomb

SPRINGSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Springfield Township Police Department is working to get a dangerous suspect off the streets soon.

It started when Brian Matthew Capien, 39, of Akron, made phone calls to several people threatening to kill them, police said.

Then he showed up to one of the victim’s homes at Amber Drive and Scenic Way. According to police, when the victims spotted him, he lit a homemade bomb and fled.

Sgt. Eric East said the explosive device, made of cardboard, foil and other items, shook other houses in the area. No one was injured.

“Somebody like that is very determined to get their point across and that’s an extra scary person to us,” East said. “We don’t know where he’s making these devices, we don’t know if he has more of these devices. If he’s in a residential neighborhood or an apartment building making these things, you got other people in danger.”

Capien is wanted on possession and use of a explosive device, aggravated menacing, stalking and inducing panic. He has a history of domestic violence.

Anyone with information on Capien, who is considered armed and dangerous, should call Springfield Township police at 330-784-1609.