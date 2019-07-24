Act of kindness: Sagamore Hills officers recognized for repairing elderly resident’s flagpole

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio — Two Sagamore Hills police officers are being recognized for their act of kindness recently.

According to the department’s Facebook post, Officer Ryan Shelby noticed a flagpole leaning in someone’s front yard.

He then went to the home and found out that the elderly woman who lived there was unable to fix it on her own.

So, he and Officer Dan DeCrane decided to lend a hand.

Once they were finished repairing the flagpole, they hung up a new American flag and presented the retired flag to her.

She said that it “meant to the world to her” since it had belonged to her late husband who served in the military.