Ride to rally: Bike community protesting hit-skip driver that injured cyclist

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio -- Members of the bike community will once again ride to rally behind a bicyclist that was hurt back on May 15.

“We just want to show the judge and the jury and anyone with decision making power that these incidents affect real people and real families,” said organizer Mike Sofka.

At least 80 cyclists plan to meet Thursday morning and then ride to the Lorain County Common Pleas Court.

The woman charged in the hit-skip, 21-year-old Allison Spoerl, of Avon Lake, will be arraigned on multiple felony charges, including aggravated vehicular assault and tampering with evidence.

“I’m pretty shocked that she was able to get her driver’s license back in short period of time. I’m not sure if that’s standard procedure or if that normally happens, but as someone on this side of the road, it seemed pretty shocking to me,” said Mike Cousino, friend.

Spoerl is accused of hitting 51-year-old Patty Banks, of Bay Village.

Banks suffered multiple serious injuries in the crash on Lake and Moore Road and was in critical care for days.

The cycling community is hoping their ride of solidarity promotes change and awareness of cycling safety.

“Pass them like you love them. If people know that we are real people going about our daily lives and we just enjoy cycling for health and transportation, then maybe give us a few extra seconds to let us get home safe,” said Cousino.

Spoerl appears in court Thursday morning at 8:45.

The cyclists plan to meet at the public square near the courthouse at 8:00 a.m. then ride over at 8:30 a.m.

