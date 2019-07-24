× Pumpkin Pie KitKat coming back this fall

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Penn. — Hey pumpkin lovers, we’ve got some good news for you!

Well, according to Delish, Pumpkin Pie KitKats are coming back.

The limited-edition candy consists of the classic crispy wafers that are covered in a pumpkin pie-flavored crème.

KitKat first came out with its Pumpkin Pie flavor in 2017. Unfortunately, it was very limited in the market.

However, this Halloween season the flavor is being distributed nationwide.

Pumpkin Pie KitKats are set to hit the shelves beginning in August.

