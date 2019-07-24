× Ohio parole officer charged with rape

STREETSBORO, Ohio– A parole officer with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation is facing multiple charges related to sexual assaults.

Keith Cooper, 50, of Kent, was arraigned on Monday for rape, gross sexual imposition and sexual battery.

The incidents happened in 2016 and 2017, and involved three different women, according to court documents. Streetsboro police, who investigated the case along with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office and Newton Falls police, said one of the assaults occurred in their city.

A spokeswoman for the ODRC said Cooper is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.