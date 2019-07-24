× Lorain 10-year-old suffers asthma attack, dies, following baseball game

LORAIN, Ohio – The Lorain City School District and Toni Morrison Elementary are mourning the loss of 5th grader Za’Nobio Shaniuk.

“On Thursday Za’Nobio played in a championship game and he hit a home run like never before. After that Za’Nobio was rushed to the hospital due to an massive asthma attack from the heat that led to cardiac arrest. Za’Nobio never regained consciousness,” a GoFundMe page for his family stated.

Za’Nobio died on Saturday at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

In a statement from the school, Toni Morrison Turnaround Principal Dr. Bridgette Kaiser described Za’Nobio as a “one of a kind” kid who made a lasting impression on everyone whose heart and mind he touched.

“He had such spunk and was wicked smart,” Kaiser said of the 10-year-old. “Z was beautiful to say the least. He had so many talents and he will be greatly missed by many.”

Funeral arrangements are Friday at The Call Out Church of Almighty God, 7809 W. River Road South in Elyria. The wake is scheduled for 10-11 a.m., with the funeral immediately following.

Attendees are asked to wear blue, Za’Nobio’s favorite color.

If you’d like to help the family, you can make a donation here.