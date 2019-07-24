Kevin Love latest star to withdraw from Team USA, reports say

Posted 11:43 am, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:45AM, July 24, 2019

Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in action against the the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on March 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The FIBA World Cup begins at the end of next month and Team USA continues to lose players.

Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is expected to withdraw from the team, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Wednesday.

Twenty players were invited to the camp in Las Vegas. Anthony Davis, James Harden, Damian Lillard and DeMar DeRozan have already withdrawn.

Team USA still has plenty of young talent in Kyle Kuzma, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum.

The final 12-man roster will be set by Aug. 12.

