Indian dance crew honors late friend with mind-blowing performance on AGT

HOLLYWOOD, California — When a dance crew from Mumbai, India took the stage on Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent,” they paid tribute to one of their own.

The dancers of “V. Unbeatable” each wore the name “Vikas” on their uniforms.

“Six years ago we were doing rehearsals and suddenly the incident happened,” one of the dancers explained to the panel of judges ahead of their performance. “He fell down and his body was paralyzed.”

“After a few weeks he passed away,” the spokesman for the group said.

“His dream was to be on a stage like this so, yes, we are doing all of this for him,” the group explained.

“V. Unbeatable,” which is made up of 29 dancers, then began their performance.

Upbeat music played as the group performed a complex dance of perfectly synchronized moves and mind-blowing acrobatics.

The dance ended with one of the smallest members being thrown into a plastic chair held up by a tower of dancers. That happened seconds after another dancer was thrown over the judges table.

The audience cheered and gave them a standing ovation.

“Wow. Wow. Wow. Wow. Wow,” judge Julianne Hough screamed when asked to give her feedback. “There was so much power. Obviously the tricks and the riskiness. Some people are just dance crews and some people are just acrobats. You have the combination of both. You should be very, very proud.”

“My heart is beating at a rapid pace that I haven’t felt before,” said guest judge Dwyane Wade as his wife, judge Gabrielle Union, put her hand on his chest.

“I know the practice time it takes. I know the sacrifice it takes. I had this saying whenever I hit a big shot. Whenever I hit a game winner. Whenever it was one of those moments, I jumped up on the stand and said ‘This is my house.’ And today, on this stage, this is y’all house,” Wade said as he hit the Golden Buzzer.

Wade then took to the stage for a group hug as confetti rained down on the stage.

The Golden Buzzer guarantees “V. Unbeatable” a place in the live shows in Hollywood.