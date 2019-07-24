I-Team: Could Linndale start using more traffic cameras to ticket drivers?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINNDALE, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team has found police in Linndale testing the use of more traffic cameras even as that is already the most notorious town in Northeast Ohio for traffic camera tickets.

The police chief there confirms Linndale is “testing and evaluating” portable speed cameras held by officers to snap pictures of speeders and send tickets to drivers.

The I-Team has shown you the village already collects about $1 million a year from traffic cameras on poles.

However, the chief refused to answer questions on camera. Twice he closed a door as we tried to question him and an I-Team photographer rolled.

Chief Tim Franzcak said he would only do a LIVE interview that would be unedited -- nothing recorded.

We met Samir Hana, a driver who showed us a clean driving record, and now he’s fighting a ticket from Linndale. He used the word “ridiculous” after we told him about Linndale considering other cameras.

Hana said, "I don't think it’s fair for anybody. I don't think it’s fair." He added, "You know, there is another channel to make money except making people's life miserable.”

Of course, Linndale has said it uses the traffic cameras to improve safety, but consider what we’ve seen.

The I-Team showed you earlier, no problem with crashes where Linndale has had cameras on poles. We found more crashes in other parts of town. From 2016 to the early part of this year, just one crash at the intersection with the cameras. And that crash involved a truck stuck under a bridge.

The chief told us he has no idea when he’ll make a final decision about whether or not to use the portable cameras. He added, if the town moves forward, the mayor and council would likely have to approve it.

Recently, state lawmakers took steps to try to limit the profits towns can take in from traffic cameras. Not clear how adding more income from traffic cameras might affect Linndale.

**Continuing coverage on traffic cameras**