CLEVELAND, Ohio - There are a few spotty showers around this morning, but the sun will break through by 9 a.m. for most people.

Another pleasant day with lots of sun and highs in the 70s.

There may be a few spotty showers in the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.

Temperatures do warm closer to seasonal norms heading into the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hold off until early next week.

