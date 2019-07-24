Fox Recipe Box: Tomato Ricotta Flatbread

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It is tomato season in Ohio. Whether you planted a garden or head to the farmer’s market, there’s a good chance you’ll soon find local tomatoes.

That’s why Lindsay Bailey, dietitian with Akron Children’s Hospital, stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to showcase the health benefits of tomatoes.

She said they are a major source of antioxidant and lycopene — which are linked to health benefits including a reduced risk of heart disease and cancer.

Click here for the gazpacho recipe she featured. Her tomato ricotta flatbread recipe is below.

Tomato Ricotta Flatbread

Ingredients:

  • 1 individual naan bread (plain, garlic, or whole wheat)
  • ¼-1/3 cup part skim ricotta cheese
  • 1 small tomato, seeded, sliced
  • Olive oil (for drizzle)
  • Fresh basil, 2-3 leaves

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. For the tomatoes: add seeded, sliced tomatoes on a lined, greased cookie sheet.  Roast for 15 minutes and set aside.
  3. For the naan: place naan on a lined and greased cookie sheet.  Bake the naan for 7-8 minutes.  Set aside.  Once tomatoes and naan are cooked, assemble the flatbread.  Spread ricotta on naan and top with tomatoes.  Bake for 6-8 minutes.
  4. Top with ribboned basil and drizzle with olive oil.
  5. Slice into strips.
