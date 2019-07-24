Fox Recipe Box: Tomato Ricotta Flatbread

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It is tomato season in Ohio. Whether you planted a garden or head to the farmer’s market, there’s a good chance you’ll soon find local tomatoes.
That’s why Lindsay Bailey, dietitian with Akron Children’s Hospital, stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to showcase the health benefits of tomatoes.
She said they are a major source of antioxidant and lycopene — which are linked to health benefits including a reduced risk of heart disease and cancer.
Click here for the gazpacho recipe she featured. Her tomato ricotta flatbread recipe is below.
Tomato Ricotta Flatbread
Ingredients:
- 1 individual naan bread (plain, garlic, or whole wheat)
- ¼-1/3 cup part skim ricotta cheese
- 1 small tomato, seeded, sliced
- Olive oil (for drizzle)
- Fresh basil, 2-3 leaves
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
- For the tomatoes: add seeded, sliced tomatoes on a lined, greased cookie sheet. Roast for 15 minutes and set aside.
- For the naan: place naan on a lined and greased cookie sheet. Bake the naan for 7-8 minutes. Set aside. Once tomatoes and naan are cooked, assemble the flatbread. Spread ricotta on naan and top with tomatoes. Bake for 6-8 minutes.
- Top with ribboned basil and drizzle with olive oil.
- Slice into strips.
