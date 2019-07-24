Football and faith: Local high school athletes get baptized at end of training camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- On a high school athletic field in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood, football and faith go hand in hand.

"To try to change their life and understand that the gift and their strength and their living is not based on football or anything but that it's based on Christ," said Glenville High School Head Football Coach Ted Ginn.

For 40 years, Ginn has hosted a football camp for students ages 14 to 18 through an organization called "Fellowship of Christian Athletes."

The young men learn about more than just tackles and blocks.

"We understand that you know, outside of these white lines, life still goes on and so there still needs to be a foundation that our lives are built on and Jesus plays a big part in that," said FCA leader Nobles Darby.

On their final day, the players took a symbolic walk from the field and into the historic Greater Friendship Baptist Church to be baptized.

15-year-old Ar’Mon Jointer was among the group of 30 teens dedicating their lives to Christ.

"So I can clear my sins and continue going to church and do good and be good," he said.