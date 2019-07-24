Dig This: Made in the shade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When you think of gardening, you think sunshine. But some plants thrive in the shade.

Fox 8 garden guru A.J. Petitti, Petitti Garden Centers, highlighted some plants that are perfect for shadier spaces:

Viburnum – A flowering shrub produces sweet-smelling flowers yet is tough as nails and very deer resistant

Heuchera – A perennial famous for its foliage in colors ranging bright yellow to deep purple and everything in between, plus its exceptional deer resistance; great in the landscape as well as mixed into containers.

Brunnera – A perennial that offers variegated foliage and forget-me-not style blue flowers while also offering great deer resistance.

Hosta – A perennial beloved for its foliage and strong growth with the only downside being that deer greatly enjoy snacking on them (however, you can absolutely protect your beautiful hosta by periodically applying repellant sprays like Plantskydd, Liquid Fence, and Deer Stopper)

Fern – A perennial plant that grows to a large size in the landscape, containers, and hanging baskets, and which is generally deer resistant.

Astilbe – A perennial that offers showy flowers atop glossy, fern-like foliage.

Begonias & Sunpatiens – Two suggested annual plants that bloom non-stop all season long until the first frost.

A.J. also gave an update on the Fox 8 garden. He said it's important to fertilize midsummer with Tomato-tone or Garden-tone to keep them nourished organically. If you see white fly, apply Captain Jacks Dead Bug Brew as an organic control.

A.J. also reinforced the importanced of continually harvesting your herbs to keep them healthy and producing all season long.