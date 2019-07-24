× David’s Bruschetta

Bruschetta

Brushetta is one of those things you can not mess up. It’s good no matter what you do. Here are a few tips that work well for me.

1 loaf Italian bread

2 whole cloves garlic

1/2 C. olive oil

You can do this hours ahead of time.

Slice bread (I like ciabatta) into 1/2 inch slices. Grill slices on outdoor grill until toasted with a few dark spots. Turn and grill other side. You can also toast in oven or toaster oven with excellent results.

Remove the papery peel on garlic and cut off the tip of the clove. Rub each piece of toast with garlic (one side only). Using a small brush, paint the garlic side of each piece of toast with olive oil.

Now you can set the toast aside until you’re ready to top it with something. Here are some suggestions.

3 plum or Roma tomatoes seeded and chopped

1/4 C. fresh basil chopped

1 slice shaved Parmesan broken.

1 tsp olive oil

1/2 tsp red wine vinegar

Olive oil for drizzling

2 plum or Roma tomatoes sliced into rounds

4 or 5 small balls of fresh mozzarella cheese

Fresh leaves of basil

2 or 3 slices of thin slices prosciutto ham

2 or 3 shrimp grilled and sliced thin longwise

1/2 C. mild, soft, goat cheese

1 hot pepper or choice chopped fine.

I could make this list go on forever. Make up your own combinations.

Combine first four ingredients in a small bowl. Top a few pieces of toast with mixture and drizzle with oil.

Top a few pieces of toast with a slice of tomato. Top with a piece of fresh cheese and a leaf of basil. Drizzle with oil.

Do a few more like the ones above, but add prosciutto or shrimp.

The goat cheese is a good one! Mix goat cheese with sour cream. Add hot peppers or hot sauce of choice and add to toast with a fresh leaf of basil.

Or just eat the toast plain…

You can’t go wrong. Just remember to always drizzle a little olive oil – the good stuff!

Enjoy!