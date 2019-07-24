Cool, comfy temps overnight followed by beautiful weather through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A soft, summer night is in progress. Temps will be cool and comfy for everyone.

Here's your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

With a mere rain-free forecast through the weekend, you will need to water your plants and gardens for several days!

Temperatures will aim closer to seasonal norms heading into the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hold off until early next week.

Don’t forget your sunscreen and your shades before heading out the door! Here's your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

