Browns GM, head coach answer questions ahead of training camp

BEREA, Ohio– It’s the day before Cleveland Browns training camp.

General manager John Dorsey and head coach Freddie Kitchens will meet with members of the media on Wednesday.

Both are trying to mediate expectations as we head into the most anticipated Browns season in years. With Baker Mayfield coming off an impressive rookie season and the addition of key pieces, like Pro-Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it’s no surprise fans are pumped for the future.

That’s why training camp tickets are sold out. There are still tickets available for the Orange and Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium on Aug. 3.

