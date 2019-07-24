Bear tries to break into pot shop dumpster, steals it instead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYONS, Colo. - A bear-proof dumpster in Lyons is living up to its promise.

The Bud Depot cannabis shop keeps its trash in locked dumpster behind a locked gate outside its back door.

“Oh, (it’s) just boxes. It’s none of the fun stuff like you would imagine,” Nikko Garza, manager at The Bud Depot, told KDVR.

Still, something inside the dumpster attracted a bear the staff sees so regularly, they nicknamed it "Cheeseburger." They say this time, he broke through the wooden fence in an attempt to get into the dumpster.

“Busted through like "The Shining," which is ironic because the Stanley Hotel is like 20 minutes up the road,” Garza said.

When the bear couldn’t get into the dumpster, it decided to steal the dumpster instead.

A security camera caught the would-be thief in the act. The bear rolls the dumpster outside the fence and several yards through the parking lot.

“He’s all into the Rocky Mountain high and I don’t blame him. He knows the good stuff when he sees it, or smells it,” Garza said.

Or, maybe the bear was just trying to help the staff with their chores.

“Everybody wants to work at a cannabis shop. He’s just showing initiative,” Garza said.