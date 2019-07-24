Authorities investigating after anti-Semitic flier targeting Jewish places of worship surfaces in Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- An anti-Semitic flier targeting Jewish places of worship around the country has surfaced in Northeast Ohio. The hate literature was discovered in front of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood.

"Our work is day to day to stop the hate and increase conversations around diversity and inclusion," said Dahlia Fisher, director of external relations for the museum.

The Maltz Museum will continue fulfilling its mission, despite a disturbing flyer found taped to the building's electronic entrance sign last Thursday afternoon.

Printed at the top in bold letters, the flier reads "Holocaust equals Fake News" and dismisses the existence of the World War Two genocide of Jews in Europe.

"This is an important issue when we talk about fake news or rewriting history as if one of the most violent periods of our history never existed," said Fisher.

Fisher says the word "offensive," does not even begin to describe the hateful message the perpetrator is trying to send.

"It's not just erasing the six million Jews and eleven million total people who died during that Holocaust, but it's also erasing the memory from our history," she said.

"This congregation will not be bullied into fear," said Rabbi David Meyer of Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

Four days earlier, surveillance video captured a man posting the exact same flyer near the front and back doors of a synagogue near Boston.

Beachwood police say they alerted federal authorities after learning similar incidents have been reported in several other states.

"It's no secret that hate is on the rise everywhere in our country," said Fisher.

Maltz Museum officials say exhibits like the Stop the Hate tour and Lessons of the Holocaust, are designed to educate thousands of annual visitors about the atrocity, immigration and social justice.

"This isn't just about antisemitism or anti-Semitic hate acts...when there's an expression of hate against one group of people, it's really an expression of hate against all of us and we have to stand together," Fisher said.

More on the Holocaust, here.