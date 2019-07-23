Wrong-way driver detection device tested on Ohio highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- It’s been almost a year since Rob Hegedus of West Park was hit by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 480.

“It’s been hell. Now I am in the habit of living on the first floor. I still don’t sleep in my bed,” Hegedus said.

The crash was recorded by a camera on the helmet of a fellow motorcycle rider. Hegedus suffered multiple broken bones in all four of his major limbs.

“I am definitely glad they are putting a system in place to prevent these things from happening. I didn’t’ start walking until February. I am just now getting my strength back,” Hegedus said.

HE finds strength in the fact that the Ohio Department of Transportation is installing a first-of-its-kind system to detect and deter wrong-way drivers in Ohio. It’s being piloted on I-71 near Cincinatti and when it’s activated, the "Wrong way" and "Do not enter" signs begin blinking.

The system also sends an alert to the ODOT Management Center in Columbus.

“I am glad they are doing something, a year after my accident. That helps a lot. Since my accident, there have been three more from our group that have died,” Hegedus said.

This is the first time these detection devices are being tested on a highway in Ohio. There are two stand-alone devices being tested, one on the West 28th Street exit along the Shoreway in Cleveland and another in Columbus.