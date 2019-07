ROAMING SHORES, Ohio – The Roaming Shores Police Department reports a woman in her 20s sustained unsurvivable injuries in a fall from a golf cart.

According to police, on Sunday around 1 a.m., a woman fell from the cart that was headed north on Morgan Terrace.

The woman sustained severe head injuries, according to police.

Police say she’s temporarily on life support at Geauga Hospital.

Police are investigating.