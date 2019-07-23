VIDEO: Westlake police dash camera shows suspect’s failed getaway

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crocker Park Security was called Friday to check out a shoplifting report Friday around 8 p.m.

Security quickly caught up with two men, and one of them asked for them not to contact police due to outstanding warrants.

Security reached out to Westlake police, who showed up right on time as the suspect tried to get away.

You can see in the video, above, the police cruiser is right behind a white Chevy Impala that is trying to leave but gets stuck in a dead end.

The Impala backs into the cruiser several times before the man gets out and hides behind dumpsters.

You can see the suspect use wooden pallets as a ladder to get away from the dumpster.

Police say the suspect went into Dick’s Sporting Goods, changed shirts and hid again.

Police evacuated the store and found the suspect hiding in a stairwell.

No one was hurt.

The suspect has been identified as Demetrius Leon Bennett.

He currently faces charges for felony assault and police say more charges are expected.

Police talked to the other man who was the passenger in the car and released him.