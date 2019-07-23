Video shows man risk life to save 6-year-old boy during dog attack

Warning: The content of the video may be difficult to watch for some people.

CONROE, Texas — A 19-year-old man came to the rescue of a little boy when the child was attacked by a dog.

According to KPRC, six-year-old Mason and two of his neighbors were playing in the driveway of his family’s home in Conroe, Texas, on Sunday when a loose pit bull attacked him.

A man who lives down the street, Grant Brown, reportedly heard Mason’s screams; video shows him running to help the child. “As soon as I noticed I just ran over there without thinking and I didn’t know how, but I knew I had to get the dog off of the boy,” Grant told KPRC.

When the dog sees the man, he stops attacking Mason and runs after Grant and knocks him to the ground.

Grant was finally able to get away from the dog. He suffered a cut to his hand.

KPRC says Mason was bitten on the back of his head and was taken to the hospital where he had to get staples. He also has bruises.

The dog was reportedly given to animal control and its owner was cited.