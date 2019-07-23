Staying dry with lovely summertime weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What a stunning day here in Cleveland! Some patchy clouds amid the deep, blue sky.

No major weather systems are on the horizon, basically we’ll enjoy some lovely summertime weather here in Cleveland.

The atmosphere will be comfy tonight, perhaps a few sprinkles overnight as a weak front sags south.

Since it will be so dry, many backyards and gardens will get dry in a hurry. You may need to water your plants and gardens for several days!

Temperatures do warm closer to seasonal norms heading into the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hold off until early next week.

Don’t forget your sunscreen and your shades before heading out the door!