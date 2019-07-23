Show Info: July 23, 3019
Great Expectations Daylilies
Rae Dickens from Great Expectations Daylilies chats about the pretty flowers and her upcoming sale.
Great Expectations Summer Daylily Sale
8a-3p August 17th
Chesterland Historical Foundation
Village on the Green Flea Market
7800 Mayfield Rd., Chesterland
Flea Market Admission $2
https://greatexpectationsdaylilies.com
NOSH Butters
Sam Trohman, owner of NOSH Butters, helps to jazz up your snack time!
NOSH Butters Upcoming Events
July 24: Red Rock Farmers Market, Aurora
July 25 – UH Case Medical Center
July 25 – Countryside Farmers Market, Akron
www.NoshButters.com
Pony Tails
We take a closer look at Pony Tails a small farm in Columbia Station that introduces kids to ponies.
13360 Cowley Rd., Columbia Station
Canary Travel: Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean WOW Sale
BOGO50 – 50% off second guest
25% off third & fourth guests
Kids* sail FREE on select sailings
PLUS, up to $300 to spend at sea
Book July 24th – July 28th
Call Canary Travel to book: 216-252-1000
*Guests 12 & under
Alpha Legends Gym
10755 Ravenna Rd., Twinsburg 44087
https://www.facebook.com/AlphaLegendsGym/
Marble Room
623 Euclid Ave., Cleveland 44114
https://www.marbleroomcle.com/
Summer with Sanity
Isabel Pritchett, Owner of Sanity, highlights a few mid-summer must haves!
8 E. Washington, Chagrin Falls 44022
http://facebook.com/SanityChagrinFalls
http://www.instagram.com/sanitystyle