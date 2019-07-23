Renting friends is a new trend in Northeast Ohio

It may sound hard to believe, but people are renting friends across the world and in Northeast Ohio.

RentaFriend.com lets you search for friends in any zip code.

You’ll see “available friends” in that area, complete with profiles, photos and interest.

If you want to contact them, there is a membership fee and each friend has an hourly rate.

The hourly rate starts at $10 an hour, but the website says that can be negotiated.

A few quick searches of several zip codes in Northeast Ohio shows hundreds of pages of friends available for rent.

