PromVsWedding: Married high school sweethearts share prom, wedding comparison pics

Finally: there’s a new social media trend will actually warm your heart.

High school sweethearts from all over the country are taking to Twitter to post photos of themselves at prom and then at their weddings.

It started with a tweet by Twitter user @blasiansyd. She posted a photo of she and her husband at their prom and on their wedding day.

The tweet got more than 580,000 likes and over 78,000 retweets.

Ooh I like this one – #promvswedding 2004 vs 2011 😂 ❤️😘 pic.twitter.com/FxG7M2fHlf — Elisa Bartolomeo-Damon (@MrsBSpanish) July 23, 2019

#promvswedding prom 2007 prom 2008 wedding 2014 pic.twitter.com/F3qYtK580w — Jessica Geisel (@GeiselJessica) July 19, 2019

Heard about this super sweet trend! #promvswedding Prom in 2010 and our wedding in 2016! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rmtuB6qpsi — Mary Sulava (@MarySulava) July 23, 2019

#promvswedding 2013 —> 2018 ugh living for this pic.twitter.com/ySKAeEX0AW — Katie McNeil (@kaysquaredd) July 19, 2019

