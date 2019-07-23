PromVsWedding: Married high school sweethearts share prom, wedding comparison pics

Finally: there’s a new social media trend will actually warm your heart.
High school sweethearts from all over the country are taking to Twitter to post photos of themselves at prom and then at their weddings.
It started with a tweet by Twitter user @blasiansyd. She posted a photo of she and her husband at their prom and on their wedding day.
The tweet got more than 580,000 likes and over 78,000 retweets.
