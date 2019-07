CLEVELAND– A portion of Interstate 77 north in Cleveland is closed this afternoon.

The highway is shut down north of Pershing Avenue, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

A truck lost its load in the area, scattering scrap metal across I-77. ODOT said it caused multiple vehicles to get flat tires.

Drivers are being diverted off the highway at Pershing Avenue. Traffic is backed up to Harvard Avenue, ODOT said.