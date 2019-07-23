Police: Man loitering at Mentor Beach Park told minors they could make money by posing for pictures

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Mentor-on-the-Lake Police are warning the public about a recent issue with a man at Mentor Beach Park.

Police say Sunday around 9:30 p.m., several groups of girls around age 15 were approached by a 28-year-old man near the restrooms.

They say he asked their ages, if they knew where he could buy “weed” and told them they could buy drugs from him.

According to police, he also told the girls they could make money by posing for pictures for his “magazine.”

One girl left the park and told her parents, who called police.

Police say the man was taken in for questioning.

The prosecutor will determine whether charges will be filed.