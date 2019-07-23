Painesville police rescue two people from sinking car in pond after chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio-- Two people were rescued from a car that crashed into a pond in Painesville early Tuesday morning.

Officers were pursuing a car that ran a red light at Richmond and Chester streets shortly before 3 a.m. Police said the vehicle sped through stop signs before it flipped over and landed in a pond on Renaissance Parkway. The chase lasted about 3 minutes.

Three officers rushed to help the driver and passenger inside the sinking car. According to police, they pulled them to safety seconds before it fully submerged.

Both were taken to TriPoint Medical Center for minor injuries.

The driver, Michael Clemens, 32, of Hamden, had an active warrant for his arrest. He was charged with failure to comply, red light violation, driving under suspension and no operator's license.

Clemens was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and his bond was set at $7,500.

The Lake County Dive Team and Bob's Garage removed the car from the pond.