New Franklin 5-year-old with genetic disorder becomes officer for a day

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio-- A 5-year-old boy with battling a mystery disorder got to live out his dream, thanks to the New Franklin Police Department and A Special Wish Foundation.

Doctors believe CJ Lieb has a genetic disorder that causes immune dysregulation.

In November, he received a bone marrow transplant at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in hopes of reprogramming his immune system. Six months later, he's feeling better.

On Tuesday, CJ spent the day with his heroes on the police force. He took the oath of office and got his own police badge.

He was also visited by a few superheroes and Cleveland Indians mascot Slider.

Experts at the National Institute of Health hoped to locate the gene responsible for CJ's condition so he could receive gene therapy, according to A Special Wish Foundation.

