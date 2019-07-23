× Mantua Police Department mourns loss of K-9 Vader

MANTUA, Ohio – Mantua Police say K-9 Vader has passed away.

Vader had been in poor health, according to the department.

“The Mantua Police Department, Mayor, and Council would like to thank all of the businesses and other patrons that made Vader’s introduction to the department a reality 7 years ago,” the department said in a post.

The Green’s Family Funeral Service is handling Vader’s final arrangements.

Vader’s handler, Lt. Kenneth Justus, requested that there be no funeral service.

Police say the K-9 program’s future is undetermined at this time.