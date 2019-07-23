× Man pleads guilty to shooting woman on lunch break in North Ridgeville

LORAIN, Ohio– A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to shooting a woman while she sat in her car during her lunch break.

Christian Martinez entered the plea Tuesday in the courtroom of Lorain County Common Pleas Court Judge John Miraldi.

North Ridgeville police said Martinez shot Jacqueline Dienes, of Avon, on Jan. 4, 2018.

Dienes told FoOX 8 she was in the parking lot at Bender Road and Taylor Industrial Parkway when Martinez came up to her car. She said she did not know him.

Dienes was shot several times and seriously injured. She has spent the last several months recovering from her injuries.

“As I’ve learned today of Christian Martinez pleading guilty to attempted murder charges and to felonious assaults I am very grateful,” Dienes said.

“Grateful for my life and to everybody that has been involved. As I still continue through the healing processes from nerve damage, my mind, and my soul, I will never forget what he has done to me and my family.”

Sentencing is set for Sept. 9.

