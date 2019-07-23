× Man found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter in death of youth football coach

CLEVELAND– A Cuyahoga County jury reached a verdict for the man accused of killing a youth football coach at a Cleveland gas station.

Tyrone L. Conner, 30, was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter and having weapons under a disability. He was convicted of assault and sentenced to six months in jail with credit for time served.

The incident happened on Jan. 12 at the Marathon gas station on East 185th Street. Investigators said Deon Taylor, 35, tried break up a fight when he was shot at point blank range.

Taylor was a coach for the East Cleveland Chiefs football team and the father of a little girl.

Continuing coverage of this story here