‘Love Letter to Cleveland’ mural moves to Cleveland State

CLEVELAND-- A mural showcasing iconic Cleveland faces and places now has a new home.

"Love Letter to Cleveland" was originally on the Orange Blossom Press building in Ohio City, but it was damaged from years outside in the weather.

On Tuesday, it was installed on the third floor of the Michael Schwartz Library at Cleveland State University.

"I can’t imagine a more appropriate home for this stunning piece, which celebrates our great city and was created by lifelong Cleveland artists and entirely funded by donations from Clevelanders,” said William Barrow, head of special collections at the Michael Schwartz Library, in a news release. “The Cleveland Memory Project is dedicated to preserving our shared history and there could be no better ‘welcome sign’ than this mural."

The 58-foot piece was drawn by Gary Dumm and colored by his wife, Laura Dumm.

It includes landmarks like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the West Side Market, as well as FOX 8 legends Dick Goddard and Ghoulardi.