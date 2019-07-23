× Looking for love? ‘The Bachelor Live on Stage’ is coming to Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND — For the first time ever in Cleveland, fans of the ‘The Bachelor’ can be part of the search for love.

Playhouse Square announced Tuesday ‘The Bachelor Live on Stage’ will be making a hometown visit to the KeyBank State Theatre on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at playhousesquare.org, 216-241-6000 & the Ticket Office.

**More info about the show and tickets, HERE**

‘The Bachelor Live on Stage’ will be hosted by one of the past Bachelors, Ben Higgins.

According to a press release from Playhouse Square, the show will fit an entire season of ‘The Bachelor’ drama into one night, giving members of the audience the chance to find love in their own community — and, yes, it will also include a rose ceremony.

Each stage show will introduce an eligible hometown bachelor to local ladies from the audience. Ben will guide the bachelor in his journey to find love — from the first impression rose to group dates and even one-on-ones, the release says.

Playhouse Square says the show will have something for everyone — whether you’re looking for love or you just want to enjoy a little drama.

**Read more, here, including additional tour dates**