Longtime Cleveland news anchor Jeff Maynor passes away at 75

CLEVELAND– Former WJW anchor Jeff Maynor has passed away. He was 75 years old.

He is survived by his wife, their two children and five grandchildren.

Maynor, a native of Warren, graduated from Champion High School before attending Ohio University. After college, he served in the Army before starting his broadcasting career in Youngstown.

In 1971, Maynor came to Channel 8, where he worked as a reporter and anchor for our noon, 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts for nine years. After leaving WJW, he worked at two other Cleveland stations, WEWS and WKYC, before retiring in 2011.