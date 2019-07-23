I-Team exclusive video: Man busted on bridge lounging high in the air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video showing how a Cleveland police chopper found a man high above a city bridge, and the story behind it will leave you stunned.

A 911 call alerted police to a man at the top of the arch above the Detroit-Superior Bridge. Video shows a Cleveland police chopper crew quickly spotted the man. The crew radioed, “He's all the way up on the top, sitting on the edge on the north side -- almost at the very peak, as far as I could tell.”

Officers quickly scrambled there on the ground, too.

Police have encountered people up on the bridge before, but this call was different.

A witness told a dispatcher, "There's a guy, like, sitting up there. Walking on top of it. Then he just sits, decides to sit down."

And the chopper crew added, "He still up there on the north side. He is still there. Occasionally stands up. Then he sits down. Then he's kinda laying there. Doing all kinds of stuff."

As soon as police started walking on the bridge, the man started making his way down.

And, as police wondered what the man was doing up there, consider, it happened back on July Fourth. Police body camera video shows fireworks going off in the distance as officers handle this call.

In fact, police learned the man had climbed up on the bridge simply to get the best seat in the city for the fireworks off Edgewater Park.

He told officers, "I just wanted to see the fireworks.”

Police followed up with, "Just wanted to make sure you're not suicidal, trying to hurt yourself? The man answered with, “No, not at all.”

The distance from the top of the arch over the bridge just down to the road is more than a hundred feet. That doesn't even include the distance down to the river and Flats below. So we wondered, why put yourself in that kind of danger to see fireworks? The I-Team called the man arrested, and he would not comment.

Though police arrested the man, they then released him with no charges. So we’re not identifying him.

A police report shows the arrest was for misconduct on a public transportation system. We asked Cleveland police why charges were dropped, but did not get a specific answer explaining why.