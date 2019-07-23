Fox Recipe Box: Not So Potato Salad

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s potato salad without the potatoes.

“Vegan Vicki” Steele traded out the carbs of potatoes for the health benefits of cauliflower.

The owner of Urban Sweetness will release her new book, Vegan Adventures Journal, next month.

Not So Potato Salad

Ingredients:

2 pounds cauliflower florets (blanched)

1 cup vegan mayonnaise

1/4 cup yellow mustard

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons pure cane sugar

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1 stalk celery, chopped

1/4 cup sweet pickle relish

paprika

Instructions:

In large pot bring water to a hard rolling boil, add 2 teaspoons of salt. Cut florets in half and add them to the boiling water for approximately 2-5 minutes, remove and place in ice water to stop the cooking process, pat dry and place in a large bowl. The florets should still be slightly firm. In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, sugar, and onion powder. Pour over florets and mix in well. Add relish, and celery, mix in. Add salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle the top with paprika. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 4 hours.