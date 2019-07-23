Donald Trump Jr. to release book in November



Donald Trump Jr. will become the third member of his family to write a book during his father’s presidency, the eldest Trump son announced Monday.

“Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” will come out on November 5, just in time for Christmas and just under a year before ballots are cast in the 2020 election. It will be his first book.

According to a description of the book, Trump “will expose all the tricks that the left uses to smear conservatives and push them out of the public square, from online ‘shadow banning’ to fake accusations of ‘hate speech.'”

The President’s eldest son is a staunch and vocal defender of his father, becoming a visible and outspoken surrogate during the 2016 campaign, and since then amplifying his hard-charging, unfiltered persona on social media and warming up friendly crowds at 2020 campaign rallies.

Like his father, he frequently rails at Big Tech for what he calls social media censorship.

Trump will discuss how his childhood summers in mother Ivana Trump’s native communist Czechoslovakia shaped his political views, per the book’s description.

“This is the book the leftist elites don’t want you to read!” he tweeted Monday.

“Triggered” follows Ivanka Trump’s “Women Who Work,” which came out in May 2017, and Ivana Trump’s “Raising Trump,” which came out in October of that year.

